Stage set for Khelo Haryana Games

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 15

The stage is set for hosting of three-day mega sports competition Khelo Haryana Games-2022 in nine districts of the state from Friday. As many as 11,718 players below the age of 18 years will be participating in different games. The event, which is being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, aims at exploring and selecting talented players for ‘Khelo India Games’, scheduled to be held next year.

“Different events of 26 games will be held during competitions that conclude on Sunday. As many as 2,002 players will participate in basketball, boxing, volleyball and hockey (girls) events to be held in Panchkula. Swimming and gymnastics competitions will be organised in Ambala with 1,210 players while Karnal will host athletics, badminton, canoeing-kayaking-salalam and fencing games with the participation of 2,266 players,” said Pankaj Nain, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Nain maintained that table-tennis, kabaddi, wrestling and thang-ta games would be held in Rohtak and 1,430 players would show their talent in these. Faridabad would host kho-kho, shooting and malakhamb with 1,180 players while Gurugram would organise archery, judo and football events with 1,144 players. Hockey (boys), cycling and gatka events would be held in Kurukshetra with 1,298 players, rowing and yogasana in Jind with 660 players, weightlifting and lawn tennis in Yamunanagar with 528 players participating in these games, he added.