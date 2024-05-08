Stage set for Kurukshetra University teachers’ body elections

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 7

With three candidates in the fray for the top post of president, the stage is set for the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) elections.

The association has five office-bearers and 20 members in its executive council. The voting to elect four office-bearers will be held on May 14 and the results will be announced the same day. The treasurer and all 20 members of the executive council have been elected unopposed.

There are 341 members in the association who are eligible to cast vote.

Three candidates — Dalip Kumar from the Department of Law, Vivek Gaur from the Tourism Department of the Institute of Integrated and Honour Studies, and Gyan Chahal from the Department of Public Administration of the Institute of Integrated and Honour Studies — are in the fray for the president’s post.

Besides, Deepak Rai and Mohinder Singh are contesting for the post of vice-president. Rajpal and Vijay Kumar are in the fray for the post of secretary, while Manisha Sandhu and Vivek Kumar are contesting for the post of joint secretary.

Satish Kumar will be the treasurer of the association as only one nomination was received for the post.

The issues being raised by the candidates include a central university status, 65 years as a retirement age, pending promotions of teachers working under the self-finance scheme and five-day working week.

Gyan Chahal said, “Kurukshetra University is an A++ accredited university and it should have the status of a central university. Teachers who joined after 2006 should get the benefits of the old pension scheme and there should be an equal opportunity of extension in service for interested teachers. A department research committee and board of studies should be formed at the Institute of Integrated and Honour Studies. We will take suggestions from the teachers and raise the issues accordingly.”

Dalip Kumar said, “If elected, we will work to get the retirement age increased to 65 years. We will also work to get pending five PhD increments released. Besides, we will concentrate on getting five-day working week implemented, timely promotion for teachers, promoting research and getting all legitimate demands of the teachers fulfilled.”

Vivek Gaur said, “Speeding up the process of teachers’ promotion under the self-financed scheme will be our main agenda. Conversion of teachers from the self-financed scheme to the budgeted posts, five-day working week and implantation on citizen charter are some key issues that we will be taking up. We will also ensure that the teachers get all their benefits and dues in time.”

