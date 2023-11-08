Stage set for Manesar civic body’s first elections next yr

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 7

Around three years after the formation of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) by the Khattar government, the stage is set for the first elections to civic body next year.

With the state government notifying the delimitation of 20 wards of the corporation, carved out of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the State Election Commission (SEC) will now come into picture to set the ball rolling for the maiden elections to the new civic body.

Source said once the SEC formally received communication regarding the delimitation of the 20 wards from Urban Local Bodies Department, the commission would kick off the preparations for the election to the new civic body.

Bowing to the public opinion, the Khattar government carved out the MCM from the MCG in December 2020 over the area popularly called New Gurugram City. However, legal complications delay the delimitation of wards.

Now, the election to the MCM and the MCG are slated to the conducted simultaneously. The tenure of the elected body of the MCG ended in November last year. The elections to the MCG were to be held within six months after the completion of its tenure, but that could not be done as the delimitation of wards could not be completed in time.

The delimitation of the 20 wards was based on the population data obtained through Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPP) and electoral rolls.

The MCM is a mix of urban and rural population with several villages adjoining millennium city Gurugram forming part of the new civic body. The MCM is spread over two Assembly constituencies—Badshahpur and Pataudi—in the National Capital Region (NCR). Meanwhile, sources said care had been taken that no ward fell in two Assembly constituencies and the Delhi-Jaipur national highway and the railway line do not divide any ward.

Simultaneous MCG, MCM poll