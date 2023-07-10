Stamp vendor booked for issuing fake non-judicial stamp papers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 9

More than 14 months after a case of issuing fake Indian non-judicial stamp papers came to light, a stamp vendor has been booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Last year, an advocate practising in the Ambala district courts had accused a stamp paper vendor at the court complex of selling him stamp papers which had already been issued to other persons.

A case was registered at the Ambala City police station against the stamp vendor Sanjeev Kumar on the complaint of the District Revenue Officer following directions from the Deputy Commissioner.

As per the case registered, the vendor had issued stamp papers carrying the same GRN number to different people. On the basis of the complaint, his licence was cancelled.

Advocate Anil Kumar, who had raised the issue, had taken an educational loan from the Union Bank of India for the higher studies of his son. His son took admission into the PG programme in management at IIM-Indore and a fee of over Rs 17 lakh was to be paid in six instalments. On being asked by the bank, he purchased two India non-judicial stamp papers of Rs 100 each from a vendor at the district complex and handed over the same to the bank. In April last year, he had received a call from the loan manager, who told him that during the yearly audit, it came to their knowledge that the stamp papers were fake.

Scanning the QR code printed on the stamp paper, they came to know that it was already issued in the name of two other persons.

District Bar Association president Rohit Jain said, “It is a serious matter and a detailed inquiry must be conducted. It could be a

big scam.”