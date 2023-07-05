Standing committee on public holidays formed

Chandigarh, July 4
The Haryana Government has constituted a three-member standing committee to consider and examine all cases of declaring any day as public holiday in the state. A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today.
Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) is the chairperson of the committee, while Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister are its members. Special Secretary, Human Resources Department, has been designated as the Member-Secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states
2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted
Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused