Standing committee on public holidays formed

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana Government has constituted a three-member standing committee to consider and examine all cases of declaring any day as public holiday in the state. A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) is the chairperson of the committee, while Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister are its members. Special Secretary, Human Resources Department, has been designated as the Member-Secretary.