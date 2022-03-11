Start Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra roadwork or face stir: BKU

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 10

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has warned the authorities of the Public Works Department (PWD) that if they do not start construction work of Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road, one of the busiest roads of the district, by March 20, the BKU, along with the residents of the area, would block the road on March 21.

Holding a meeting at Damla village of the district on Thursday, district president of the BKU (Tikait group), Subhash Gurjar said that the condition of the road was very bad.

“A number of people have lost their life in accidents due to the bad condition of this road. Besides, several tractor-trailers of farmers loaded with sugarcane have also overturned due to potholes,” said Gurjar.

He said that the authorities of the PWD had now started patch work of the road, but it was not enough.

“Instead of doing patch work, the authorities of the PWD should start the construction work of this road. If the construction work is not started by March 20, we will block this road on March 21. Later, we will start an indefinite dharna to get our demand fulfilled,” he said.

He said that they had decided to form committees of the people in the villages connected with this road. “These committees will appeal to the people in their villages to join the road blockade programme on March 20,” said Gurjar.

The meeting was chaired by Subhash Gurjar and attended by other BKU office-bearers including Sandeep Sankhera, Uday Singh Kunjal, Subhash Chamrori and Pawan Goyal Damla. —