Started as pilgrimage, Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra turned into power show in last three years

Gurugram, August 2

The Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra,which came under attack in Nuh leaving six dead and around 60 injured, has caught national attention with people looking at the origin of this ‘pilgrimage’.

The yatra was started three years ago by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to “revive holy Hindu sites and Hindu religious tourism” in Meo-Muslim dominated Nuh. The district inhabited by 80 per cent Muslims is home to three ancient Mahabharata period Shiva temples. The Aravalis are also popularised as grazing grounds of Krishna’s cows.The temples have long existed undisturbed and even conserved but aiming to save them from “potential threat of being encroached by mosques” like Kashi Vishwanath or Krishna Janambhoomi, VHP started the Yatra insisting pilgrims would keep the temples relevant.

What started with just members of VHP from Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal soon began getting more and more participants from across Haryanato reclaim the power of ‘Hindutva’ in Mewat. It is now joined by all right wing outfits from Haryana.

The yatra which enters Mewat from Sohna, begins from Nalhar Mahadev Temple, Nuh, goes to Jhirakeshwar Mahadev and Radha Krishna Temple at Shrangar village in Punhana block of district. The yatra concludes atShringeshwar Mahadev Temple.

This yatra which was started as a pilgrimage has long been converted into a power show where not just VHP or Bajrang Dal members but even cow vigilantes participate brandishing arms. Over the last two years this yatra is preceded by online “war of throwing challenges between participants and local men”. There was always tension surrounding the yatra which escalated this year.

“What wrong in this? We have our temples there and Hindu community also lives there so we can take out our processions. Think of Mewat 7 years back when people would be scared to enter many villages. We as Hindus are reclaiming our fundamental right travel and pray everywhere. They are just making excuses,” said a senior VHP leader.

Speaking to Tribune, MLA Aftab Ahmed said both communities have long coexisted in Mewat peacefully and temples have been given due regards but instigation by rival groups is increasing day by day and unchecked cow vigilantes use this as to flex muscles.

