 State achieves target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT mustard for Centre : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • State achieves target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT mustard for Centre

State achieves target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT mustard for Centre

Commercial purchase starts through commission agents in 104 mandis

State achieves target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT mustard for Centre

Mustard lying at a grain market in Jhajjar on Wednesday. Photo: Sumit Tharan



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 10

The state has achieved the target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT of mustard for the Central government under price support scheme (PSS) in a fortnight.

“Over 83,000 MT mustard has been procured in Bhiwani followed by 40,000 MT in Sirsa, 37,500 MT in Mahendragarh, 34,000 MT in Hisar, 30,500 MT in Charkhi Dadri, 26,500 MT in Rewari, 15,404 MT in Jhajjar and 7,411 MT in Rohtak at the rate of Rs 5,650 per quintal,” said an official of HAFED, adding the purchase started in the state on March 26.

Now, the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has begun commercial procurement of mustard for the state in 107 mandis at various districts through commission agents. Among them, HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) will purchase the mustard in 54 and 53 mandis, respectively. Earlier, the mustard had been procured for the Centre through cooperative societies.

“More than 4 lakh MT mustard seed has already arrived in mandis of the state up to April 8 and 3.15 lakh MT has already been procured under the PSS against the target of procurement of 3.25 lakh MT as per approval of the Government of India. It is, therefore, requested to instruct your functionaries to start commercial procurement of mustard at the MSP with immediate effect in the mandis,” stated a communique issued by Additional General Manager (Proc & WH), HAFED, to the Managing Director, HSWC, yesterday.

Rajnish Sharma, Chief General Manager, (HAFED), said the commercial procurement of mustard had been started in all 104 mandis after completing the target of purchasing 3.25 lakh MT mustard for the Centre.

“The farmers will continue to sell their produce at the same rate of Rs 5,650 per quintal but now HAFED and HSWC will procure mustard from them through commission agents. The produce of only those farmers will be procured who are registered on the government portal,” Sharma said.

Commissioner reviews procurement

Mahendragarh: RC Bidhan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the mustard procurement at various grain markets in the district through video conferencing. Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said a total of 37,500 MT mustard had so far been procured in the district, out of which 24,000 MT had been lifted while the process was under way to lift the remaining. “A total of 49,000 MT mustard was procured in the district last season,” she said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

2
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

3
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

4
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
Delhi

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

7
Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

8
Entertainment

Strongly recommend that ‘live together’ before getting married’: Zeenat Aman gives relationship advice

9
Punjab

Even stranger can seek examination of witness: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Delhi

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: Supreme Court rejects Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna's apologies

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

Virendra Sachdeva accuses Sanjay Singh of resorting to political theatrics

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally sans permission

Drug peddler nabbed with 1.15 kg heroin

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in city

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across state

Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal