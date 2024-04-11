State achieves target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT mustard for Centre

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 10

The state has achieved the target of procuring 3.25 lakh MT of mustard for the Central government under price support scheme (PSS) in a fortnight.

“Over 83,000 MT mustard has been procured in Bhiwani followed by 40,000 MT in Sirsa, 37,500 MT in Mahendragarh, 34,000 MT in Hisar, 30,500 MT in Charkhi Dadri, 26,500 MT in Rewari, 15,404 MT in Jhajjar and 7,411 MT in Rohtak at the rate of Rs 5,650 per quintal,” said an official of HAFED, adding the purchase started in the state on March 26.

Now, the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has begun commercial procurement of mustard for the state in 107 mandis at various districts through commission agents. Among them, HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) will purchase the mustard in 54 and 53 mandis, respectively. Earlier, the mustard had been procured for the Centre through cooperative societies.

“More than 4 lakh MT mustard seed has already arrived in mandis of the state up to April 8 and 3.15 lakh MT has already been procured under the PSS against the target of procurement of 3.25 lakh MT as per approval of the Government of India. It is, therefore, requested to instruct your functionaries to start commercial procurement of mustard at the MSP with immediate effect in the mandis,” stated a communique issued by Additional General Manager (Proc & WH), HAFED, to the Managing Director, HSWC, yesterday.

Rajnish Sharma, Chief General Manager, (HAFED), said the commercial procurement of mustard had been started in all 104 mandis after completing the target of purchasing 3.25 lakh MT mustard for the Centre.

“The farmers will continue to sell their produce at the same rate of Rs 5,650 per quintal but now HAFED and HSWC will procure mustard from them through commission agents. The produce of only those farmers will be procured who are registered on the government portal,” Sharma said.

Commissioner reviews procurement

Mahendragarh: RC Bidhan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the mustard procurement at various grain markets in the district through video conferencing. Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said a total of 37,500 MT mustard had so far been procured in the district, out of which 24,000 MT had been lifted while the process was under way to lift the remaining. “A total of 49,000 MT mustard was procured in the district last season,” she said.

