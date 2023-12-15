State aims at implementing NEP by 2025

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

While presiding over a meeting of the state-level Implementation Committee on the National Education Policy-2020 here today, Minister of Higher Education Mool Chand Sharma said the state government is committed to implement the New Education Policy by 2025. He said the policy is aimed at raising the gross enrolment ratio of girls in higher education to over 50 per cent by 2030. Haryana is already making a substantial progress in this regard.