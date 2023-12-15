State aims at implementing NEP by 2025

Chandigarh, December 14
While presiding over a meeting of the state-level Implementation Committee on the National Education Policy-2020 here today, Minister of Higher Education Mool Chand Sharma said the state government is committed to implement the New Education Policy by 2025. He said the policy is aimed at raising the gross enrolment ratio of girls in higher education to over 50 per cent by 2030. Haryana is already making a substantial progress in this regard.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...