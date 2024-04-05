State authorities gear up to tackle liquor smuggling during elections

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 4

After receiving inputs that ambulances, plywood supply trucks and oil tankers can be used in smuggling of illicit liquor during the General Elections, the state government has issued instructions for strict surveillance on the transit trucks, distilleries, liquor godowns in the state.

80 litres of lahan seized The Excise and Taxation Department has seized about 80 litres of lahan used in manufacturing hooch in Siwani Bolan village on Thursday. Another 33 bottles of country-made liquor were seized from the Rakhigarhi village. The state government has also started a control room at the head office for monitoring illicit liquor supply and use of liquor in influencing voters. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

The government sources said that the issue of some districts of Haryana being used as transit routes for inter-state smuggling of liquor was also discussed in the recent meeting of the Election Commission of India with the District Election Officers.

The Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena chaired a video-conference with the DCs and directed the districts to form inter-departmental teams to ensure complete curb on liquor smuggling in the state. The sources said that the Haryana Chief Secretary will also receive a daily report on the state’s liquor smuggling cases.

In view of the directions, Hisar DC and District Election Officer Pradeep Dahiya has directed teams comprising officials of various departments — excise, police, static surveillance team (SST), flying squads and transport — to tighten the noose on

liquor smuggling.

“There are reports that liquor can be smuggled from neighbouring states in vehicles such as plywood goods, oil tankers or ambulances from Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan or other places. Apart from this, various goods can be brought or taken from Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and other places in violation of GST rules to lure voters. Therefore, strict monitoring should be kept on all routes to Hisar from other districts or states,” the DC said.

Dahiya said checkpoints set up on these routes will be monitored 24 hours a day. “Every truck or suspected vehicle must be thoroughly checked. The e-way bills and transit slips of the goods being transported must be scanned and in case of any discrepancy, the vehicle must be seized,” he stated.

The DC directed the District Excise and Taxation Commissioner to submit a report to him every day regarding the flow of liquor and transportation of other goods.

