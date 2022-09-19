State bags award in energy sector

Chandigarh, September 18
Haryana has been awarded a special award for the State Designated Agency (SDA) Category-II by the jury for the National Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Movement towards Affordable and Natural habitat (NEERMAN) Awards-2022.
Promoting energy conservation
Honoured for exemplary performance in promoting and enforcing energy conservation in the construction sector in the state
The state was awarded during the three-day international conference ‘Augmenting Nature by Green Affordable New-habitat (ANGAN) 2022 - Making zero-carbon transition in buildings’ organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power in New Delhi.
An official spokesperson said the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, and the Haryana Renewal Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) bagged the award for its exemplary performance in promoting and enforcing energy conservation in building sector in the state.
