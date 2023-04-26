State discoms among top performers in the country

Chandigarh, April 25
Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh said both power distribution companies of Haryana had done an excellent job by achieving the A+ grade at the national level.
He said "Bijli Chori Ka Abhiyan" and "Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon" schemes had helped enhance the revenue of the department.
