 State education board inks pact with International Baccalaureate : The Tribune India

Collaboration will provide govt school students access to global teaching methods

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, is gearing up for an unprecedented change in school education curriculum. The board has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Baccalaureate to enhance the quality of education.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is a global leader in international education that helps students in many countries to develop the skills to be inquisitive and self-confident. The collaboration will provide government school students access to the mode of teaching adopted by the teachers at international schools

Apart from the above initiatives of the education board, Chairman of the Board, Dr VP Yadav, met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and briefed various achievements and activities.

While giving detailed information to the CM about the MoU, the board Chairman said under some teachers from government and non-government schools would be appointed as master trainers under this pact.

A total of four programmes would be conducted by International Baccalaureate and these programmes would be run on a pilot basis in 20 schools in the first phase. If successful, it will be implemented across the state.

After the agreement, now the certificates of the education board would also be signed by the Swiss Board. He further said earlier students of state had to face a lot of inconvenience at the international level for pursuing higher education. But now they would be able to get admission in international schools and colleges easily because International Baccalaureate was recognised by almost all national and international technical education councils and other organisations.

