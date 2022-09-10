Haryana election panel revises security for Panchayati Raj institutions

Chandigarh, September 9
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the security which was to be deposited by the candidates contesting for various posts in the three levels of the Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) had been revised.
SEC notification
According to a notification issued by the SEC, Rs 250 was earmarked for the unreserved post of panch, Rs 125 for SC/Backward Class/women, Rs 500 for the unreserved post of sarpanch, Rs 250 for SC/Backward Class/women, Rs 750 for the unreserved post of member of Panchayat Samiti, Rs 375 for SC/Backward Class/women and Rs 1,000 for the unreserved post of Zila Parishad member, while for SC/Backward Class/Women, the security amount was Rs 500.
