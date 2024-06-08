State forensic labs being upgraded, vacancies filled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Haryana Director-General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur reviewed the timely resolution of the pending cases at the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) with senior officers, focusing on capacity building, filling scientific staff vacancies, streamlining processes and implementing a two-shift duty system to improve report turnaround times.

The meeting took place at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Sector 6 today. Senior police officers and FSL deputy directors from across the state attended the meeting.

Kapur stressed the importance of reducing the time required to process samples by providing additional manpower and equipping the labs with state-of-the-art technology. This would increase the output of the specialists, he added. He directed the officers to study the processes based on industrial engineering principles and ensure the availability of new technology and equipment wherever possible. He also urged them to review the entire procedure from sample collection to the delivery of results. It was announced that the new staff would soon be appointed to expedite the investigation process.

Fifty-three positions of Senior Scientific Assistants and Scientific Assistants are being filled through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, with the recruitment process being in its final stages. Additionally, 135 positions of Senior Scientific Assistants, Scientific Assistants, and Laboratory Assistants are being processed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, with 14 having already joined while the document verification is in process for others.

Moreover, a selection exam for 23 Senior Scientific Officers will be conducted this month. The government has also approved 155 new positions for the Cyber Forensic Unit, with recruitment set to commence soon. Currently, 23 mobile forensic science units are operational across various districts, collecting samples from crime scenes. As per the new law, the scene of crime team must visit crime scenes in cases where the punishment exceeds seven years.

Kapur instructed the Deputy Directors present to ensure strict compliance with this mandate. There are five FSL labs where samples are analysed and reports are prepared. Kapur highlighted the critical role of experts in these investigations and the necessity for teamwork between specialists and support staff. To expedite report preparation, he suggested the implementation of a two-shift duty system for the staff.

Discussions also covered the procurement of new equipment for sample analysis. He urged the officers to enhance reporting standards and develop a high-quality template to improve the quality of reports.

The meeting also focused on the crucial roles played by cyber experts in the districts, particularly in retrieving data, analysing videos and examining CCTV footage and recordings. Kapur emphasised the need for capacity building among cyber experts to ensure that investigation-related reports could be prepared at the district level, incorporating new equipment and software as needed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.