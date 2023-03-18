State gets two days to file reply in High Court

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 17

Hearing the civil writ petition against discontinuation of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), the Punjab and Haryana High Court has give two days to the state government to file reply as to whether the state authorities are enforcing its decision or shall wait for the decision of the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

The court has fixed March 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association (HSFPCA), a group of private institutions, has filed the petition against discontinuation of the course pleading that the state government does have the authority to take such decision as the course is governed under the NCTE Act, 1993.

On November 7 last year, the state government decided to discontinue the Diploma in Elementary Education course in all Block Institutes of Teachers Education, Government Elementary Teachers Training Institutes and Private Self-Financed Colleges in the state from the Academic session 2023-25 in consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

At present, the two-year course is being run in 395 government and private institutes in the state.