Haryana Govt has failed to maintain law and order, alleges Kumari Selja

Sirsa, June 25

Expressing concerns over the “increasing” crime rate in the state, MP Kumari Selja said the BJP government has “failed” to maintain law and order in the state. She said the Chief Minister has been ineffective in ensuring public safety.

In a press release, Selja highlighted some recent incidents, including a shooting at a car in Karnal and demanding extortion and attack on a showroom in Hisar with 35 rounds of gunfire. She said these incidents indicate that criminals are operating with impunity.

The MP said, “Haryana seems to be in a state of lawlessness, where criminals are fearlessly carrying out their activities. This is not a new phenomenon. Similar incidents have occurred in various parts of the state, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Gohana and Sampla. Businessmen, traders and industrialists have been frequently threatened and subjected to gunfire, causing widespread fear among people.”

Selja said, “The state government has failed to carry out a proper investigation into the murder of INLD state president and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathi. The rule of law has collapsed in the state, leading to an increase in extortion and murder incidents.”

Citing an NCRB report, the MP said crime is on the rise in Haryana.

“On an average, the state witnesses three murders daily, which is significantly higher compared to neighbouring states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The government should take immediate action to restore law and order in the state,” she added.

