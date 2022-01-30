Haryana govt meddling in varsity recruitment, alleges Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of opposition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today sought a response from the state government regarding the demands of the contract employees of universities and Health Department on equal pay for equal work. He also demanded compensation for farmers for crop damage.

Temporary employees being terminated

The government is constantly interfering in the recruitment of employees in universities. Services of temporary employees, who were serving in universities for the past

7-8 years, are being terminated. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of opposition

Asking why the BJP-JJP government was treating employees like enemies, Hooda said the government was constantly interfering in the recruitment of employees in universities. He said the services of temporary employees who had been serving in universities for the past 7-8 years were being terminated.

The contract employees working in the Health Department, connected with Sarva Employees Union Haryana and CITU, also submitted a memorandum to him.

They demanded that all the employees recruited under the outsourcing policy part-1 in the Health Department should be given pay scale of the department. Equal pay for equal work should be implemented and dismissed employees should be reinstated, they demanded.

Hooda said, “During the Covid period, when the government should have supported temporary employees, they were retrenched by the government. Today, the laid-off employees are finding it difficult to support their families who have reached the brink of starvation.”

He added, “The financial condition of the serving employees also remains pathetic due to non-payment of salary in time.”

Raising farmers’ issues, he said, “The crops have suffered extensive damage due to rain in the past few days. The government hasn’t given compensation to the farmers despite repeated demands.”

“The government has not even got girdawari done so far. The neighbouring state of Delhi has given compensation to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre. The farmers of Haryana haven’t yet got compensation for the last season,” he claimed.

