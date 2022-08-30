Haryana has highest dowry death rate in country: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 29

The state has the highest rate of dowry deaths, rioting and procuration of minor cases across the country. This was revealed in the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ‘Crime in India-2021’ report.

275 cases of dowry death in 2021

cases of dowry death in 2021 2 cases/lakh women population

cases/lakh women population 992 cases of procuration of minor girls

cases of procuration of minor girls 7.1 cases/lakh population

cases/lakh population 2,253 cases of rioting in 2021

cases of rioting in 2021 7.6 cases/lakh population

The crime rate is calculated as cases registered per lakh population.

In 2021, Haryana recorded 2.06 lakh cases — 1.13 lakh under the IPC and 93,711 under special local laws. There’s a rise of 7.3 per cent in cases from 2020.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 73,581 cases with a dip of 10.9 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh registered 18,833 cases with a decline of 8.7 per cent in 2021.

A total of 16,658 cases of crime against women were registered in 2021, a rise of 28.1 per cent from 2020. The rate of crime against women in the state at 119.7 cases per lakh women population is the fourth highest in the country, while the neighbouring states of Punjab (39.2) and HP (43.8) have a much lower rate.

The state also reported 275 cases of dowry death in 2021, with the highest rate in the country at two cases per lakh women population. Uttar Pradesh, too, reported the same rate.

The state further recorded 992 cases of procuration of minor girls (Section 366A of the IPC), having 1,099 victims. Here too, the state topped the country with a crime rate of 7.1 cases per lakh population.

A total of 1,716 cases of rape of women, above 18 years, were registered in the state, a rise of 25 per cent from 2020.

A total of 2,249 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered having 2,268 victims, with a rise of 21.4 per cent from 2020. These cases include 2,069 girls as victims.

Haryana also reported 1,144 murders in 2021, a minor dip of 1,165 from 2020. But the crime rate at 3.8 cases per lakh population is the third highest in the country. Only Jharkhand (4.1) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (4.0) are ahead of Haryana.

In rioting too, the state topped the country with the crime rate of 7.6 cases per lakh population as 2,253 cases — 40 communal riots, 32 industrial riots, 36 caste conflicts, 16 agrarian riots, 44 by students, 122 involving money disputes, 33 related to water disputes and 319 property or land disputes — were registered.

The state also recorded 66,819 cases under the Electricity Act, 2003, the highest in the country in 2021.

It witnessed 1,628 cases of crime against the SCs, which is a rise of 34.5 per cent from 2020. It included 234 rapes and 53 murders. However, the conviction rate in crime against the SCs was just 25.1 per cent in 2021. Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 200 cases and HP registered 244 cases of crime against SCs.