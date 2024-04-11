State-level commerce fest in Kaithal

Kaithal: A state-level commerce fest “Manthan-2024” was organised by the Department of Commerce, RKSD College. The fest was inaugurated by chief guest Prof BD Gupta, founder head of the Department of Commerce. Kaithal Government College Principal Manoj Kumar, Cheeka Government College’s Prof Rajinder Arora and Prof Meenakshi were also present. Various creative activities such as business quiz, poster presentation, ‘Logo Rangoli’ etc. were organised. Approximately 100 students from 15 colleges across the state participated in the event. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the department and motivated the students. Winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies in each event and participation certificate were also given.

Talk on marketing, job skills

Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College Department of Community College here organised expert talk on marketing and employability skills. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang appreciated the initiative and emphasises the importance of equipping students with practical skills that align with the industry’s demands. Dr Sanjay Arora, coordinator of the department, reiterated the significance of bridging the gap between academia and industry, stating that such initiatives foster a conducive learning environment for students to thrive professionally. The event commenced with Prof Jaspreet Singh extending a warm welcome to the speaker, Prof Shubash Chand, from the Department of Commerce at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra.

Hisar varsity results declared

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) has declared the results of various exams. Controller of Examinations Prof Yashpal Singla said the results of MA English Semester III (re-appear) Batch 2020 and 2021, BTech CSE Semester V (main) Batch 2021, BTech CSE Semester V (re-appear) Batch 2018-2020, Bachelor of Pharmacy Remedial Mathematics Semester II (re-appear) Batch 2021-2022, BA Honours Geography Semester V (re-appear and main) Batch 2019, 2020 and 2021, BA Honours Economics Semester V (re-appear and main) Batch 2019, 2020 and 2021 and BA Honours English Semester V (re-appear and main) Batch 2019, 2020 and 2021 held in December last year have been declared by the university.

‘Healing Himalayas’ education tour

Students of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University take part in the ‘Healing Himalayas’ drive in Himachal. Tribune photo

Bhiwani: Students of the Department of Zoology, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University here, embarked on an educational tour and clean up initiative in collaboration with ‘Healing Himalayas’ in the Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal. Pradeep Sangwan, who set up Healing Himalayas, appreciated the efforts of the students in the ongoing campaign. A total 20 members of the university, including 16 students and four faculty members, were a part of the education tour.

