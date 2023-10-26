Haryana: State-level Sanjhi Utsav concludes

Chandigarh, October 25
In a concerted effort to preserve and propagate Haryanvi culture, the Haryana Art and Cultural Affairs Department, in association with Haryana Lok Kala Sangh, Rohtak, jointly organised a state-level Sanjhi Utsav-2023 programme.
The programme, which was organised under the guidance of Principal Secretary, Art and Culture Affairs Department V Umashankar and Director General Dr Amit Agrawal, was an initiative to introduce the younger generation to the rich Haryanvi culture as well as to preserve the same.
Under the programme, various competitions were conducted from October 15 to 24, which saw enthusiastic participation from rural women, as well as school and college students from all corners of the state.
