Haryana notifies timelines for nine services of Housing Board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana Government has notified the timelines for nine services of the Housing Board that will be provided to the citizens under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

These services include the demarcation of plot, issuance of duplicate allotment/copy of any document, conveyance deed with and without General Power of Attorney (GPA), no dues certificate, permission of transfer in case of sale, transfer of property in case of death (uncontested), permission for mortgage, change of ownership/ re-allotment letter after execution of sale deed and transfer of property before conveyance deed.

The notification issued by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad stated that the issuance of duplicate allotment or copy of any document was now to be completed within 21 days.

Similarly, the issuance of a conveyance deed was to be completed within 15 days and if through the GPA, within 45 days, issuance of no dues certificate within 30 days, permission of transfer in case of sale within 15 days, transfer of property in case of death (uncontested) within 50 days, permission for mortgage within 10 days, change of ownership/ re-allotment letter after execution of sale deed within 21 days, transfer of property before conveyance deed within 50 days and demarcation of plot within 21 days. The notification outlines the services, designated officers and grievance redressal authorities responsible for ensuring timely service delivery.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.