Haryana notifies timelines for nine services of Housing Board

Chandigarh, July 4
The Haryana Government has notified the timelines for nine services of the Housing Board that will be provided to the citizens under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.
These services include the demarcation of plot, issuance of duplicate allotment/copy of any document, conveyance deed with and without General Power of Attorney (GPA), no dues certificate, permission of transfer in case of sale, transfer of property in case of death (uncontested), permission for mortgage, change of ownership/ re-allotment letter after execution of sale deed and transfer of property before conveyance deed.
The notification issued by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad stated that the issuance of duplicate allotment or copy of any document was now to be completed within 21 days.
Similarly, the issuance of a conveyance deed was to be completed within 15 days and if through the GPA, within 45 days, issuance of no dues certificate within 30 days, permission of transfer in case of sale within 15 days, transfer of property in case of death (uncontested) within 50 days, permission for mortgage within 10 days, change of ownership/ re-allotment letter after execution of sale deed within 21 days, transfer of property before conveyance deed within 50 days and demarcation of plot within 21 days. The notification outlines the services, designated officers and grievance redressal authorities responsible for ensuring timely service delivery.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed
5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...