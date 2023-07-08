State-of-the-art CSD depot inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 7

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt inaugurated a new Canteen Stores Department (CSD) Depot in Ambala. The minister appreciated the Modern Warehouse Design which meets the requirement of the Armed Forces deployed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh through a network of 141 unit-run canteens located in far-flung areas.

The new establishment has been constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd on behalf of the Railways in exchange of the land of the previous premises, where a critical part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor was coming up. The work was completed in 24 months and it has all the state-of-the-art facilities of warehousing and logistics required. At the inauguration ceremony, MD, DFCCIL, Ravindra Kumar Jain was also present along with General Manager and Chairman Maj General YP Khanduri, joint general managers, senior CSD officials and senior officer of the Army and Air Force of the Ambala Cantonment.

The minister also visited the warehouse and was briefed on various procedures of procurement and sale of items in the CSD.