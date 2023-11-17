State pavilion a hit at trade fair

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

From offering visitors a glimpse into the ancient culture to highlighting the state’s sporting triumphs, the Haryana pavilion has emerged as a centre of attraction at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held in New Delhi. Showcasing the state’s tradition, cultural heritage and achievements, the pavilion reflects Haryana’s progress in various sectors over the past nine years.

Organised by the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH), the pavilion highlights the state’s journey on the path of progress, blending tradition with modernity. As many as 51 stalls showcasing the state’s progress in trade, commerce and the field of sports have been set up. The design of the pavilion, which is based on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — United by Trade’, incorporates elements of Haryana’s rich culture and tradition, a government spokesperson noted.

The pavilion not only exhibits artefacts from the historical Rakhigarhi (Hisar), revealing remnants of the Indus Valley Civilisation, but also provides live demonstrations of traditional crafts and pottery.

Moreover, the pavilion highlights Haryana’s industrial leap over the past nine years, positioning itself as a major industrial hub in north India.