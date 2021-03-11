National Assessment Survey 2021

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

Punjab ahead of Haryana | Only 35% able to calculate area in Class VIII, 29% ‘mean’ in Class X

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 26

The National Assessment Survey (NAS) 2021 findings reflected the impact of the Covid pandemic and online teaching, as a dip has been noticed in the students’ performance in some subjects compared to 2017. Haryana has scored better than Delhi across all subjects in classes III, V, VIII, and X, but Punjab is ahead.

The state’s govt schools performed better than private ones in classes III and V, but in VIII and X, it is the reverse.

The NAS assesses the health of the education system in the country by conducting an evaluation survey of children’s learning competencies in classes III, V, VIII, and X. The last NAS was held in 2017.

In Haryana, for Class III, the score has dipped from 329 to 315 in Language, 307 to 299 in Mathematics, and 313 to 300 in EVS when compared to 2017. The overall achievement score for Class III is 55.4 per cent, with Karnal scoring the lowest at 49.4 per cent. The national score is 59 per cent.

Forty one percent of students responded that there was no digital device at home during the Covid pandemic. Just 40 per cent could read and write numbers up to 999 using place value and less than 50 per cent could solve simple daily-life problems using addition and subtraction of three-digit numbers. Just 45 per cent could identify relationships with and among family members.

For Class V, there is a dip in mathematics scores from 294 to 286 compared to 2017. Similarly, in the EVS too, the score dipped from 298 to 283. However, in languages, there is a marginal rise from 310 to 312.

The overall achievement score for Class V is 49.5 per cent, whereas the national score is 49. Nuh is at the bottom, with 41.8 per cent.

Forty one percent responded no digital device at home during the pandemic. Just 43 per cent could apply operations of numbers in daily-life situations and only 48 per cent could identify relationships with and among family members in an extended family.

For Class VIII, between 2017 and 2021, the performance dipped in social science from 273 to 268, while that of science remained the same. However, there is a rise in performance in mathematics from 256 to 272, and language from 305 to 325.

The overall score of the state is 48, while the national score is 41.9. Kaithal scored the poorest at 41 per cent.

For Class X, between 2017 and 2021, the performance dipped in Mathematics from 244 to 242, and in Science from 241 to 230. However, there is a rise in social science, English and Modern Indian Language (MIL). The overall score of the state is 44.7, while the national performance is much lower at 37.8. Nuh performed the poorest with 36.5 per cent.

Just 29 per cent could calculate mean, median and mode. Just 46 per cent could interpret maps, texts and newspaper clippings.

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

