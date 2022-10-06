Haryana players continue to shine in National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Players of Haryana are continuing to prove their mettle in the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Apart from the state’s traditional wrestling sport, the state players have proved their mettle in netball, as Haryana emerged the netball champion in the games. Both boys’ and girls’ teams of the state have bagged gold medal in netball.

In the final of the girls’ netball match, a tough competition was held between Haryana and Punjab. Haryana won the gold medal by defeating the Punjab team with the score of 53-49. Similarly, in the final of the boys’ netball match held between Haryana and Telangana, Haryana players defeated Telangana 75-73 to bag the gold.

Rishabh Yadav, a Haryanavi lad, bagged another gold in the individual compound round in archery today.

The girl’s hockey team is consistently winning the Pool A matches. In its first match in Pool A, Haryana pulled off a thrilling win over Gujarat by a huge margin of 30-1.

Haryana scored four goals in the first quarter, eight in the second quarter and nine each in the third and fourth quarters. The Gujarat team could only earn one score in the third quarter.

Similarly, in another match against Odisha, Haryana beat Odisha 4-0. Besides, in today’s match against Uttar Pradesh, Haryana girls’ hockey team continued its victory streak by defeating Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 5-1.

Haryana has bagged a total of 66 medals, including 25 gold, 22 silver and 19 bronze, in the ongoing National Games.

More than 600 players of Haryana are showing their talent in these games. So far, the state players have won one gold medal in archery, three gold, three silver and five bronze medals in athletics, while the state has won two gold and two silver medals in the cycling event.

Similarly, the state players have won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in fencing, two bronze medals in kabaddi, two gold in netball, three silver and one bronze medal in rowing, one gold medal in rugby, two gold, three silver and two bronze medals in shooting, one silver medal in table tennis, one bronze medal in tennis, one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in weightlifting, 12 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals in wrestling.

The National Games 2022 are being organised in six cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Around 7,000 athletes from 28 Indian States, and eight Union Territories and Services (teams of the Indian armed forces) are competing for medals in 36 different sports. These include traditional Olympic Games as well as indigenous sports of India such as mallakhamb, kho-kho and kabaddi.

