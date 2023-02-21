 Haryana poised for key role in $5-trillion economy: Governor : The Tribune India

Budget SESSION

Haryana poised for key role in $5-trillion economy: Governor

Haryana poised for key role in $5-trillion economy: Governor

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya being welcomed by Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar before the inauguration of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

Highlighting the Haryana government’s motto of maximum governance with minimum government, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said several intiatives, including auto appeal system, DBT facility and e-kharid etc, had curbed malpractices and ensured quality services in the state.

Per capita GST collection highest in country

Haryana, with only about 2% share of the country’s total population, contributed approximately 6% to the total GST collections of the country and its per capita GST collection was the highest among the top-collecting states. Bandaru Dattatraya, Haryana Governor

Tributes paid to Nehra, Ved pal

Chandigarh: On the first day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to former ministers and MLAs who passed away recently. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions for former minister Jagdish Nehra, former Deputy Speaker Ved Pal, former minister Dharambir Gaba and former MLAs — Bhagwan Sahai Rawat and Balbir Singh Grewal. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also paid tributes to the departed souls.

Delivering his address on the opening day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Governor said the state was poised to play a key role in the national endeavour to make India a $5-trillion economy.

Stating that the state had revamped and simplified the process of making ration cards, the Governor said the government had recently announced reservation in the promotion of employees belonging to Scheduled Castes in a fixed and time-bound manner.

He said Haryana, with only about 2 per cent share of the country’s total population, contributed approximately 6 per cent to the total GST collections of the country and its per capita GST collection was the highest among the top-collecting states of the country.

Adding that the session assumed greater significance since it was in the 75th year of Independence and was the first session to be held in “Amrit Kaal”, the Governor highlighted the achievements of the state in various sectors.

The Industrial and Commercial Township, over an area of nearly 3,300 acres near Kharkhoda (Sonepat), and Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Sohna over an area of nearly 1,400 acres found mention in the address. “Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is establishing a project with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd is establishing a project with an investment of Rs 1,466 crore at the IMT Kharkhoda,” said Dattatraya.

He said the combined budget of agriculture and horticulture had grown more than four times from 2014 to 2022 and that with only 1.54 per cent area of India, the state was the second largest contributor of foodgrains to the Central pool.

The Governor said a honey quality laboratory at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC), Kurukshetra, to facilitate the testing and export of honey, a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) on post-harvest management in Panchkula, two more CoEs — one for onion at Pinangwan, Nuh and another for flowers at Munimpur, Jhajjar — a nutricereal reasearch centre at Bhiwani were being set up.

The Governor said the government had increased the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal for the current crushing season 2022-23 over the last year. He said the government had effectively dealt with Lumpy Skin Disease and no new case had come after November 2022.

Out of the 495 MoUs signed during the tenure of the present government under the Enterprise Promotion Policy, 188 had been implemented or were under implementation with an investment valuation of Rs 26,002 crore.

He mentioned the distribution of tablets, establishment of labs to enhance critical thinking and 21st century skills, provision of career counselling, provision of free transportation and sanitary napkins for girl students.

Dattatraya said to enhance the employability of students of technical education, the government had established Centres of Excellence (CoE) at four government polytechnics.

During the tenure of the present government, the Sports University of Haryana had been established at Rai, Sonepat. Besides, Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonepat had been brought under the administration of the university, said the Governor while terming Haryana as a sports powerhouse.

During the Agniveer recruitment rallies at Hisar, Ambala, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak, 1,821 Agniveers were recruited from Haryana, he said.

With a view to contributing more officers and men to the armed forces, the government would set up two armed forces preparatory institutes at a cost of Rs 20 crore each, said the Governor.

Mentioning the President’s colours for the Haryana Police, he said a commissionerate in Sonepat had been notified and 21 cyber police stations had been established.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research