State police, NCB register 3,757 cases, arrest 5,350 persons under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Haryana Police, in a concerted effort with the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), launched a robust campaign against drug trafficking registering 3,757 cases leading to the arrest of 5,350 persons under the NDPS Act in 2023. The seizures included 590 kg of charas, 4,950 kg of ganja besides other narcotics.

Properties worth Rs 46 crore, associated with 82 traffickers, forfeited

86 illegal structures related to drug traffickers demolished

Approximately 2K anti-drug campaigns conducted in 2023

Official sources said the police stepped up anti-drug campaign in districts such as Sirsa, Faridabad and Gurugram indicating a targeted approach towards high-incidence areas.

In addition to the arrests, the police focused on dismantling the infrastructural backbone of drug networks. Properties valued at Rs 46 crore, associated with 82 traffickers, were forfeited. Furthermore, 86 illegal structures related to drug traffickers were demolished, marking a significant step in disrupting the operational bases of these networks.

To streamline the legal process, the state implemented the ‘Chinhit Apradh’ scheme, ensuring coordinated and speedy prosecution, especially in commercial quantity cases. A notable achievement was the reduction of time for forensic reports to 15 days, facilitating quicker trials, a senior official said.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Haryana Police and HSNCB plan to intensify their efforts against commercial drug traffickers. The focus will be on comprehensive detection, prosecution, and preventive detention, alongside continued property attachment and the use of bulldozers to remove illegal encroachments, the official highlighted.

Recognising that not all offenders are entrenched in the drug trade, the HSNCB offered rehabilitative paths for individuals involved in small and intermediate-scale drug offences. The “Hriday Parivartan Karyakram” and “Namak-lota Abhiyaan” are two such initiatives aimed at re-integrating these individuals into society.

A cornerstone of Haryana’s strategy is its focus on demand reduction through behavioural change, especially among vulnerable sections of the population. In 2023, approximately 2,000 anti-drug awareness programmes were conducted, reaching out to nearly 10 lakh persons. The HSNCB plans to continue this trend in 2024, with an emphasis on experiential and immersive learning techniques, as evidenced by the “Chakravyuh” programme at DAV Police Public School, Ambala.

The HSNCB will also continue its harm reduction efforts, guiding addicts to seek help in de-addiction facilities and ensuring these centres provide necessary medical and counselling support.

This dual strategy of rigorous action against commercial traffickers and innovative demand reduction initiatives will be the hallmark Haryana’s anti-drug campaign in 2924, the official added.