Haryana police top in national crime tracking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana Police have once again topped the monthly ranking by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Over the past two and a half years, the Haryana Police have held the first position for 20 months. A police spokesperson stated that the CCTNS system enables the police to manage tasks such as FIR registration, non-cognisable reports, medico-legal cases, missing persons, lost property, missing livestock, foreign registration, C-forms, abandoned property, unidentified persons, preventive actions, supervision reports, unnatural death registrations, investigation work, complaint registrations, and database services.

On the achievement, the DGP, Haryana, Shatrujit Kapur, and the Director of State Crime Records Bureau, ADGP OP Singh, congratulated all officers and the CCTNS branch staff. They encouraged everyone to strive for even better performance in the coming months. They emphasised that the Haryana Police were moving towards becoming more high-tech, with the objective of the CCTNS being to develop an integrated system for crime investigation and monitoring criminals.

