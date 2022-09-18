 State preferred destination for investors: Haryana CM : The Tribune India

State preferred destination for investors: Haryana CM

Announces welfare schemes on PM’s birthday

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the state-level Labour Day celebrations in Gurugram on Saturday. S Chandan

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 17

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today said that Haryana had become a preferred destination for investors in the world. He was addressing a programme at a programme in Sector 29.

CM Khattar made a number of announcements for the welfare of the workers and their families on the occasion. These included Chief Minister Family Health Test Scheme offering free medical check-up to labourers and their families once a year, opening of 200 Shram Yogi Clinics in the state for cashless health check-up of workers, providing 100 ambulances with Advanced Life Support (ALS) facility for workers, starting 44 mobile medical vans for general check-up and X-ray imaging.

He announced that the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board would be a guarantor for workers who would need loan facility to be self-employed under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. He also promised to increase the financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh given to a family in the case of death at workplace to Rs 4 lakh, and doubling of the financial assistance given in the case of disability and injury at workplace.

The CM said 100 canteens would be opened to provide food to the labourers at Rs 10 across the state under the Antyodaya Aahar Yojana. He also announced to increase the financial assistance given to the differently-abled students from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month, besides providing Rs 2,500 per month to children suffering from thalassemia.

A policy had been formulated to provide employment to local youths at industries and children of migrant families, residing in Haryana for more than five years, he added.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affair, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Anoop Dhanak were present as special guests at the event.

CM Manohar Lal said, “Today is the birthday of ‘karmayogi’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on behalf of the state, I congratulate him and wish him good health so that he takes the country to new heights.”

He said the country’s first skill development university at Dudhaula in Palwal district was also named after Lord Vishwakarma.

The CM also released a brochure of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and “Shramik Information Booklet”. In addition to this, 15 entrepreneurs were awarded for state safety, welfare and health, while 20 workers received CM’s Shram Awards.

