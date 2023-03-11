State prepared to deal with H3N2 influenza virus: Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said the Health Department was prepared to deal with H3N2 influenza virus and there was no need to panic.

Precautions Stay hydrated and complete rest is required

Do not eat outside food at all and take a fluid diet

Keep your hands sanitised and follow social distancing

Vij was responding to a question asked by a mediaperson regarding the H3N2 influenza virus in the state. “As many as 10 patients of H3N2 influenza virus have so far been reported in the state. Out of which, one patient from Jind has died. Directions have been issued to the health authorities to probe his death,” he added.

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory regarding the virus, a subtype of Influenza A. In this disease, the patient has problems like high fever, severe headache, pain in the body, sore throat, severe cough, cold and congestion in the lungs. There are a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza in India.

The symptoms of H3N2 are similar to Covid infection. Both are viral infections which may mutate very fast. That’s why there is a need to be cautious.