Haryana state ranked 1st in export index

Chandigarh, March 29
Haryana has proved its mettle once again by securing first position under the landlocked category in the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021.
Haryana is followed by UP, MP and Punjab. Haryana’s position is up two places from third to first in this category as compared to 2020. The state’s robust performance is reflected in improved scores in all sub-pillars of the business ecosystem.
Apart from getting first position under the landlocked category, Haryana has ranked overall fifth among all the states of the country with 58.2 points in the EPI chart. Haryana was seventh in the previous report released by the Niti Aayog in 2020.
To achieve this feat, the state has shown continuous growth in ensuring institutional framework, business environment, transport connectivity, export diversification and infrastructure development. The structure of the EPI includes four pillars — policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance. —
