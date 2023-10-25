Haryana students gear up for quiz on road safety

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

Students in the state are gearing up to participate in the All Haryana Road Safety Quiz Competition - 2023-24 to be held on October 27. The block-level competition will be organised in collaboration with the Police Department.

According to an official spokesperson, the quiz aims at sensitising students about traffic rules. A school-level competition was recently held on October 13, witnessing the participation of over 42 lakh students.