 State to be flood-free by 2026: Haryana CM : The Tribune India

State to be flood-free by 2026: Haryana CM

State to be flood-free by 2026: Haryana CM

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Setting yet another target, the Khattar government now aims to make Haryana flood-free by 2026. For this, special projects will be set up in waterlogged areas.

This was decided at the 54th meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today.

Khattar said more emphasis was also being laid on water conservation and reuse of rainwater. With this, along with dealing with flood situations, groundwater recharging and optimum use of water in dry areas would also be ensured.

“For the meticulous implementation of this plan, 528 projects, amounting to Rs 1,100 crore were approved at the meeting,” said the CM.

Khattar said schemes worth more than Rs 312 crore had been approved for purchasing dewatering machinery and the reuse of water. He added that this time schemes had been prepared for waterlogging through a cluster-based approach.

He said Bhiwani district had been considered as a cluster, under which a pipeline would be laid in eight villages Kungar, Jatai, Dhanana, Badesra, Siwara, Premnagar, Ghuskani, Dhani Sukhan’s abadi and waterlogged areas. An amount of more than Rs 16 crore would be spent on this. Under this scheme, water would be drained out from 2,000 acres of waterlogged land, said Khattar.

Besides, another cluster-based project had been planned for three villages, Singhwa Khas, Puthi, and Madanheri, on which Rs 9.31 crore would be spent. Under this plan, water would be drained out from about 1,500 acres of waterlogged land. Similarly, another project, costing about Rs 4 crore, had been prepared and would be implemented to drain out water from 885 acres of waterlogged land.

The CM directed the officials that lakes should be developed in water-logged areas. A plan should be formulated to make about 100 lakes, especially in the NCR districts. With the development of these lakes, a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging would be done.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

3
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

4
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

5
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

6
World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

7
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

8
Diaspora

48-year-old Sikh man in UK sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick

9
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

10
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Guj riots

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...

No talks till Pak shuns terror: MEA on Sharif’s offer

No talks till Pakistan shuns terror: MEA on Shehbaz Sharif's offer

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...

Protesting wrestlers threaten to move court

Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court

Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Areas that are major traffic bottlenecks need attention

Property tax recovery hit as staff deputed on delimitation duty

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Man falls to death

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe