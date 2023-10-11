State to get four more NDPS fast-track courts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday that the state government had initiated the establishment of four additional NDPS fast-track courts, in addition to the six already notified and one already operational.

These courts will significantly expedite the resolution of NDPS cases within the state, thereby enhancing the efficiency of legal proceedings.

Furthermore, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has used the cutting-edge technology to create a comprehensive database of drug traffickers at every village in the state. This innovative initiative facilitates the tracking and effective mitigation of drug trafficking activities, further bolstering the bureau’’s efforts in curbing drug-related offences.

After virtually attending the meeting of the sixth apex committee of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary, Kaushal said the state government had established an advisory board to strengthen the institutional ecosystem for combating drug abuse. Additionally, steps have been taken to enhance forensic capabilities to meet the emerging challenges.

These measures include upgrading of the FSL Haryana NDPS Division and the establishment of NDPS Divisions at all four Regional Forensic Labs (Rohtak, Gurugram, Hisar and Panchkula).

Three of these RFSLs already have functional NDPS Divisions, and the fourth division will be operational at the newly sanctioned station in Panchkula.