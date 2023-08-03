State upgrades portal on relief claims for property loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

To mitigate the hardships of people due to the recent floods, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched an expanded version of the e-kshatipurti portal to report damage to movable and immovable property.

Addressing a press conference here today, Khattar said the portal shall remain open till August 18 to upload loss claims. The portal also had a provision for uploading claims of damage to houses and commercial properties, as also movable assets, reported during the Nuh incident.

The compensation, to be calculated based on verification reports, would be paid after the due process and as per prescribed norms. “Affected citizens can register their claims through an application against the damage and loss with respect of house, livestock, crops and commercial movable property, due to flood. The general public can upload the details of types and number of livestock lost in the disaster,” he stated.

He said a maximum compensation of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, would be given for movable and immovable property. In case of movable property for loss up to Rs 5 lakh, a compensation of 80 per cent of the loss amount would be given. For the loss between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, 70 per cent compensation would be given, while between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, 60 per cent relief would be given. For the loss between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, 40 per cent compensation would be given.

Similarly, for the loss between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, 30 per cent compensation would be given and for the loss between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, compensation of 20 per cent would be given. The upper limit of compensation was restricted to Rs 50 lakh.

Regarding immovable property, he said 100 per cent compensation would be given for loss up to Rs 1 lakh, while 75 per cent of the loss amount would be compensated if the loss was between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

Will cover Nuh violence victims, too

The portal also has a provision for uploading claims of damage to houses and commercial properties, as also movable assets, reported during the Nuh violence.

