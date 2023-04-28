 Statues of sage Dadhichi, Lord Indra set to come up at Sannhit Sarovar in K’shetra : The Tribune India

Statues of sage Dadhichi, Lord Indra set to come up at Sannhit Sarovar in K’shetra

Project to cost Rs 1.35 crore | Work expected to begin next month

Statues of sage Dadhichi, Lord Indra set to come up at Sannhit Sarovar in K’shetra

The statues will be installed at Kamal Kunj. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 27

Sannihit Sarovar, one of Kurukshetra’s major ‘tirthas’ will soon see visitors and devotees number rise as the statues of sage Dadhichi and Indra are set to come up.

Thronged by devotees from different parts of the country during solar eclipse and at the time of ‘pind daan’, the project is a part of the sarovar’’s development and beautification plan.

will be unveiled before Int’l Gita Mahotsav

As soon as we get a request from the sculptor, we will start draining out water and hand over the site for tests. We want the installation work to be over in four months so that these can be unveiled before the International Gita Mahotsav this year. —Madan Mohan Chhabra, Honorary secretary, Kurukshetra development board

Sage Dadhichi is known for sacrificing his life so that Indra could wield Vajra from his bones.

The project is set to come up at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.

As per the information, a statue of Dadhichi sitting on a lotus with sun in the backdrop, a statue of Indra in praying position and a Vajra will be installed at the sarovar. The lotus is said to be built with concrete and the statues of bronze.

The Chief Minister in 2020 had announced the project, but it got delayed due to various reasons. At a later stage, there is also a plan to introduce voiceover to narrate the story.

Speaking to The Tribune, Anil Sutar, son of noted sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, said, “We have started working on the statues and it will take over three months to complete the work. In the meantime, the land-bearing capacity will be checked for which the water from the sarovar needs to be drained out by the Kurukshetra Development Board. We want to complete the tests and lay the foundation work of the project before the monsoons. The work is expected to begin in Kurukshetra next month.”

