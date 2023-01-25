Stay on eviction from house for women's coach

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 24

In a major relief to the junior women coach, who had been asked by her landlord to vacate the house, the Panchkula district court granted stay on Tuesday.

The court in its order said: “In the considered opinion of the court, a prima facie case lies in favour of the plaintiff, at this stage and hence, the defendants are hereby restrained from dispossessing the plaintiff from the suit property other than by due process of law, till the next date of hearing. However, before parting with this order, it is made clear that this order shall have no effect on the merits of the case.”

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, counsel for the plaintiff, highlighted the urgency of the matter and pressed for the grant of ad-interim injunction. He argued that the plaintiff is a tenant of the landlord (defendants) and the defendants are unlawfully and forcefully trying to evict the plaintiff from the suit property. He said his client had been regular in paying the rent till December last year.

The counsel for the defendants, while vehemently opposing the contentions, requested the court for some time to file a reply. He also vehemently argued that allegations against the defendants were false and fabricated and were made to pressurise the defendants.

Notably, the victim coach had alleged that the landlord was forcing her to vacate the house under pressure from former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, against whom she had filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police for sexual assault.

The court has adjourned the case to March 15 for filing a written statement and reply to the stay application on behalf of defendants.

With regards to the sexual harassment case against ex-minister Sandeep Singh, representatives of khap panchayat today met the Chandigarh DGP. Victim’s father was also a part of the delegation. While talking to the media, he said they had requested the DGP to expedite the matter.