Stay updated with latest tech, VC exhorts medical teachers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 14

The first-ever Research Conclave organised on the premises of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, focused on collaborative research in modern healthcare and research ecosystem at universities.

Addressing the conclave, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena asserted that medical fraternity, especially teachers, should keep themselves updated on the latest techniques and advancements in their respective fields.

“Students should also be on a lookout for more research projects focusing on patient-care,” she said, adding that institutes such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was providing funds for carrying out research.

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) Director Dr Pramod Garg, who was the chief guest on the occasion, explained the relevance and finer points of research and instrumental role of the

universities.

Centre for Chronic Disease Control Director Dr D Prabhakaran threw light on the challenges in the field of collaborative research in India.

UHS Registrar Dr HK Aggarwal, Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr S S Lohchab, Dean Dr KS Laller, Dean (academic affairs) Dr Ashok Chauhan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ishwar Singh and Rohtak PGIDS Principal Dr Sanjay Tewari also participated in the conclave, which was attended by nearly 600 participants from different medical colleges of the region.