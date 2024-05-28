STEM curriculum gets shot of AI, 50 govt schools identified

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 27

Aimed at enhancing digital literacy and preparing students for future technological advancements, artificial intelligence (AI) has been included in the curriculum of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs of government schools.

Tablets are being distributed to students to facilitate this new curriculum, aiming to equip them with essential skills for the rapidly evolving digital age.

As per officials, the AI module will cover a different range of topics from basic AI principles to advanced concepts. Interactive sessions will also be organised for theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios for deeper understanding of the AI technology.

As many as 50 STEM labs have been identified for this step. Each lab will receive 16 tablets from the surplus stock immediately. The heads of the STEM labs are responsible for ensuring that these tablets are used exclusively for STEM activities. The lab in-charges will oversee the safety of the tablets and ensure that both teaching staff and students have access to them during the lab activities, said Sudesh Thukral, District Education Officer (DEO), Karnal.

The schools participating in this programme include five schools each in Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Panchkula, Sonepat and Faridabad, four each in Rohtak and Yamunanagar; three in Karnal and two each in Nuh, Fatehabad and Sirsa, she added.

Teachers are being given specialised training of one week in Gandhigram in Gujarat to effectively deliver the new curriculum, she said.

“The teacher readiness is crucial for the successful implementation of this programme, for which they are being trained for effective delivery of the new curriculum,” said the DEO.

Chhatterpal, district mathematics specialist Karnal, said two periods of students have been fixed for the STEM lab where they will be taught different topics, including AI.

“This step is part of a broader effort to revamp educational infrastructure at government schools. Soon more schools will be included for this step. It will help the students in becoming adaptive to technologies,” he added.

Parents also welcomed the step. “This is a positive development for our children,” said Ravinder Kumar, father of a Class X student.

