Stench in the air as another fire hits Bandhwari landfill

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 1

Another fire has broken out at the Bandhwari landfill on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Saturday afternoon. More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and over 25 fire fighters started efforts to control and douse fire on the spot. The fire was finally controlled after more than five hours, but smoke was still surrounding the area.

The intensity of the fire was so high that its smoke could be seen from several kilometres away and the level of pollution in the area has also increased significantly. City residents took to social media to share videos of the mound of garbage burning at the landfill as stench and smoke filled the air.

According to officials, a fire was reported around 2.30pm on Saturday. More than 10 fire tenders from sector 29, 37, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sohna and Faridabad fire station were rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire.

“It took more than five hours, but now the fire has been brought under control. As a precaution, we have a team on the spot,” said Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (technical), Haryana Fire Services. The local residents demanded immediate control of this situation from the MCG and district administration. They are also demanding regular monitoring of the dumping station.

A senior environmental activist said fire incidents at Bandhwari landfill are quite common during summers. It is a simple fire, but it damages the entire ecosystem of the Aravallis, which are already fragile. The authority be monitor waste disposal and ensure that everyone is following rules and regulations at the site.

An MCG official said efforts are being made to control the fire in collaboration with the fire department.

“Several times, a fire occurs in extreme heat and the real reason behind it is the formation of methane gas in large quantities. At the same time, the spark generated after friction with the glass pieces present in the garbage causes the fire. A detailed investigation into the incident has been ordered and fire brigade vehicles are busy controlling the fire,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of MCG.

Kuldeep Kumar, Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board Gurugram said that as soon as information about the fire was received, his field officer team reached the spot.

Notably, this is the fourth incident of fire to be reported from the Bandhwari landfill in last two months. A major fire in 2013 had caused the Bandhwari waste management plant to become defunct. Neverthless, the municipal bodies of Gurugram and Faridabad have continued to dump over 1,000 tonnes of untreated garbage at the site every day.

