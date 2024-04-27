Stepfather kills 7-month-old girl, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

A man allegedly killed his seven-month-old stepdaughter by throwing her on the floor in a slum near Nathupur village last late night. The police have arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Vijay Sahni, a native of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her husband was caught for ‘selling’ liquor in Delhi. After being released from jail, he was caught on the chain-snatching charge four years ago in Gurugram and was lodged in Bhondsi jail.

The complainant said, “During this time, I started leading a family life with my husband’s brother and gave birth to a girl seven months ago. Vijay was released from prison on Wednesday.”

“He came to our slum on Thursday night and during a fight with me, he threw my daughter on the ground, leading to her death. After this, Vijay fled the spot,” she said in her complaint.

A police team took the girl to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sahni under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station and the police arrested the accused within hours from a slum in the Nathupur area.

“We have handed over the girl’s body to her kin after the postmortem and are questioning the accused,” said Inspector Balraj Yadav, SHO, DLF Phase 3 police station.

#Bihar #Gurugram