Steps for smooth conduct of Combined Eligibility Test

Chandigarh. October 21
The state government is taking all necessary steps for free, fair, smooth and transparent conduct of the Combined Eligibility Test (CET) examination for the recruitment of Group-C posts to be held on November 5 and 6.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the preparations with the district DCs, SPs, General Managers of Roadways through videoconferencing here today. The Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Bhopal Singh, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Navdeep Virk and other senior officers were also present.
