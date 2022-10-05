STF nabs criminal Jasbir Jassu

Jhajjar, October 4
Members of the special task force (STF), Bahadurgarh, led by inspector Vivek Malik, today nabbed notorious criminal Jasbir, alias Jassu, of Baiyapur village (Sonepat) while conducting a raid at his hideouts in Sonepat district.
He is the elder brother of Baiyapur gang’s kingpin Ram Karan Baiyapur.
Jassu, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, was wanted in over 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder and manhandling, registered in various police stations.
“Jassu was nabbed from the Barona Road bypass in Kharkhoda town of Sonepat district. He has been active for the past two decades and is an accused in the murder of notorious gangster Sandeep Badvasni,” said Malik, adding that he, along with his brother, had also been involved in attempting the murder of gangster Bittu Barona during a court hearing in Sonepat last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...