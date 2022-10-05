STF nabs criminal Jasbir Jassu

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 4

Members of the special task force (STF), Bahadurgarh, led by inspector Vivek Malik, today nabbed notorious criminal Jasbir, alias Jassu, of Baiyapur village (Sonepat) while conducting a raid at his hideouts in Sonepat district.

He is the elder brother of Baiyapur gang’s kingpin Ram Karan Baiyapur.

Jassu, carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, was wanted in over 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder and manhandling, registered in various police stations.

“Jassu was nabbed from the Barona Road bypass in Kharkhoda town of Sonepat district. He has been active for the past two decades and is an accused in the murder of notorious gangster Sandeep Badvasni,” said Malik, adding that he, along with his brother, had also been involved in attempting the murder of gangster Bittu Barona during a court hearing in Sonepat last year.

