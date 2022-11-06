STF nabs two shooters of Baiyapur gang in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 5

The Bahadurgarh special task force (STF), led by Inspector Vivek Malik, arrested two shooters of the notorious Ram Karan Baiyapur gang active in the region.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, alias Neetu, of Khanda village and Pawan, alias Pauna, of Khubru village in Sonepat. Both were arrested from different places of the district.

“Narendra is wanted in several cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and for possessing illegal arms. Evading the police for several months, he was nabbed from Khanda village. During interrogation, Narendra confessed to his involvement in the murder of another notorious criminal, Sandeep Badwasni, and in the conspiracy to attack a prisoner van carrying Bittu Barona, a member of the Badwasni gang,” said Malik.

He said Narendra had been active for the past decade and had been playing a crucial role in illegal activities of the Baiyapur gang.

“Gangster Pawan was arrested from Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat when he was hatching a plot for another crime. He has been active for the past 12 years. He too was also involved in the conspiracy to attack a prisoner van carrying Bittu Barona. Several cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and carrying illegal arms have been registered against him at various police stations,” Malik added.

He further said a pistol and four live cartridges had been recovered from the house of Pawan on his demarcation so another case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against him at the Sonepat’s Gannaur police station.