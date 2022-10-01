STF takes gangster Papla Gujjar on warrant from jail

Gurugram, September 30
A special task force (STF) on Friday got dreaded gangster Papla Gujjar on production warrant from Bhondsi Jail after his name surfaced for conspiring in the murder of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi.
The STF has taken Papla Gujjar on four-day remand after producing him in a city court today. The STF expects to get answers to many more questions in the murder case.
Meanwhile, after completing one-day remand, the accused, Joginder Khatana, the younger brother of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader, Rohtash Khatana, was also produced in a city court today and the STF took him again on four-day police remand. Joginder Khatana confessed that he had election rivalry with the deceased. He hatched the plan and not only provoked Chaman but also gave him Rs 25 lakh for the murder, said a senior investigating officer of the STF.
The accused property dealer, Joginder Khatana, was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with Sukhbir’s murder on the basis of the confession made by the main accused Chaman, who was arrested earlier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...