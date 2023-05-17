‘Stilt plus four floors’ policy: Committee aims to finalise suggestions by June-end

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 16

In what brings a ray of hope to over 400 HSVP plot owners in the city, officials recommended permissions for building four-storey houses during a meeting on the suspended ‘stilt plus four floors’ policy today.

The meeting, chaired by IAS P Raghavendra Rao, was part of a special committee formed by the government to address the issue. It included public hearings with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), real estate developers, HSVP officials, GMDA officials and other stakeholders to gather feedback on the advantages and disadvantages of such constructions in HSVP sectors and licensed colonies.

Rao said the session was productive and the first of its kind to be held in Faridabad, Hisar and Panchkula. The committee aims to finalise its recommendations on the matter by the end of June. Reports from officials are expected to be submitted within a week, he added.

“We will be speaking with all stakeholders, structural experts and city planners before deciding on anything,” said Rao.

A senior official who attended the meeting said they had recommended relief for plot owners who had recently purchased plots in auctions with approved floor area ratio for four floors. “Denying them permission would likely result in into litigations and refunds, and therefore interim relief should be granted. The committee was briefed on the ground situation, and approvals were recommended for empty plots,” said the official.

However, RWA representatives present at the meeting opposed the constructions, citing concerns about crumbling infrastructure. They suggested allowing it only on empty plots.