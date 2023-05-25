‘Stilt plus four floors’ policy: FAR violations degrade ecology, Faridabad residents seek action

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 24

The policy allowing the construction of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings has attracted opposition not only for affecting the living conditions in individual houses, but also for leading to the violation of building bylaws. Such buildings also pose a threat to the ecology of the area, claim residents, who have demanded action in the matter.

Permissible range in hsvp sectors The FAR allowed in the HSVP sectors is 66-75%, the permissible range in NIT and Old Faridabad zone is 50-85%, depending on the plot size. For plots sizes ranging from 60-100 sq m, the FAR is 75-85%, and it is 50-66% for bigger plots. Ravi Singla, Architect

“The infringement of the floor area ratio (FAR) has emerged as a cause for concern as many of the four-storey buildings that have come up or have been under construction violate this norm as their ground coverage is more than allowed,” claimed a source in the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

“The construction of the front elevation of a building right up to the boundary wall or close to the front gate, leaving very less open space in the backyard, could be cited as a violation in many of the structures that have come up in various sectors,” said Vishnu Goel, a resident who had lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Wing of the HSVP in January.

Alleging that a large number of such structures in the city had violated the norms in such a manner, he said converting the green areas in front of the houses into concrete belts had posed a threat to ecology. The construction of cemented ramps and not providing uncovered space will lead to waterlogging and the underground water table will not be recharged, he said.

Alleging that a racket in the issuance of the completion certificates prior to the verification of norms was being run in the area, Varun, another resident, said the authorities needed to take strict action to curb this practice. “The increased FAR helps the builders to fetch 50 to 70 per cent higher price,” admitted a real estate agent.

“Constructing a building right up to the front and rear boundary walls of a four-storey structure next to my house has resulted in a dark and dingy environment as the source of natural light and air has been blocked,” said a resident of Sector 16 here. He said despite lodging complaints, no action had been taken.

Ravi Singla, an architect, said problems faced by residents on account of stilt-plus-four-floor policy would be taken up with an expert committee set up by the state government.