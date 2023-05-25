 ‘Stilt plus four floors’ policy: FAR violations degrade ecology, Faridabad residents seek action : The Tribune India

Increased floor area ratio helps builders fetch 50-70% higher prices

The policy allowing the construction of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings has attracted opposition not only for affecting the living conditions in individual houses, but also for leading to the violation of building bylaws.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 24

The policy allowing the construction of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings has attracted opposition not only for affecting the living conditions in individual houses, but also for leading to the violation of building bylaws. Such buildings also pose a threat to the ecology of the area, claim residents, who have demanded action in the matter.

Permissible range in hsvp sectors

The FAR allowed in the HSVP sectors is 66-75%, the permissible range in NIT and Old Faridabad zone is 50-85%, depending on the plot size. For plots sizes ranging from 60-100 sq m, the FAR is 75-85%, and it is 50-66% for bigger plots. Ravi Singla, Architect

“The infringement of the floor area ratio (FAR) has emerged as a cause for concern as many of the four-storey buildings that have come up or have been under construction violate this norm as their ground coverage is more than allowed,” claimed a source in the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

“The construction of the front elevation of a building right up to the boundary wall or close to the front gate, leaving very less open space in the backyard, could be cited as a violation in many of the structures that have come up in various sectors,” said Vishnu Goel, a resident who had lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Wing of the HSVP in January.

Alleging that a large number of such structures in the city had violated the norms in such a manner, he said converting the green areas in front of the houses into concrete belts had posed a threat to ecology. The construction of cemented ramps and not providing uncovered space will lead to waterlogging and the underground water table will not be recharged, he said.

Alleging that a racket in the issuance of the completion certificates prior to the verification of norms was being run in the area, Varun, another resident, said the authorities needed to take strict action to curb this practice. “The increased FAR helps the builders to fetch 50 to 70 per cent higher price,” admitted a real estate agent.

“Constructing a building right up to the front and rear boundary walls of a four-storey structure next to my house has resulted in a dark and dingy environment as the source of natural light and air has been blocked,” said a resident of Sector 16 here. He said despite lodging complaints, no action had been taken.

Ravi Singla, an architect, said problems faced by residents on account of stilt-plus-four-floor policy would be taken up with an expert committee set up by the state government.

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

