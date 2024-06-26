Sirsa: Stir over electricity, water crisis at Jamal village enters Day 47

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 25

Residents of Jamal village on Tuesday continued their protest for the 47th consecutive day over the persistent issues of power and water crisis.

Expressing their frustration over the government and administration’s prolonged inaction, the villagers gathered in front of the Nathusari Chopta Tehsil office, symbolically venting their anger.

They submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Shubham Sharma, who later visited the protest site, along with officials of the power and public health departments.

Gram panchayat representatives from Jamal, including Om Prakash Dudi, Prahlad Beniwal, Rajaram Beniwal, Ramesh Dudi, Ajay Kumar Beniwal, Jagdish Roopawas, Rohitash, Omprakash, Vinod, Satpal, Bhup Swami, Arjun Singh, Bharat Dudi, Ram Murti and Rajendra, joined the protest.

They staged a symbolic funeral procession of a puppet representing the government and administration, marching through various roads, including Bhattu Road, Bhadra Road and Sirsa Road in Nathusari Chopta.

During the protest, women used songs to voice their grievances against the government. Upon receiving information, DSP Ellenabad Sanjeev Balhara and Nathusari Chopta police station incharge Satyawan Sharma arrived at the scene with police personnel. The protest intensified outside the Nathusari Chopta Tehsil office for nearly two hours.

After discussions with Tehsildar Shubham Sharma, the villagers handed over a memorandum to him, demanding the immediate resolution of their power and water problems.

