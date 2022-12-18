Stock found short at godown, Hafed manager booked

Ambala, December 17
The police have registered a case against a manager after stocks of 225 quintals of rice and 65 quintals of wheat were found short during physical verification of Hafed at Dukheri village.
When the committee inquired about the missing stock, Hafed manager Sapna, storekeeper of the Dukheri godown, failed to give any satisfactory reply. The manager was suspended on December 14.
Meanwhile, the procurement agency got a case registered against her.
The case was registered on the complaint of District Manager HAFED Ved Pal Malik at the Parao police station under Section 409, IPC. DSP Ambala Cantonment Ram Kumar said a case had been registered and the matter was under investigation.
